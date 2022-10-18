The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert and Aurora Police have asked the public for assistance locating 10-month-old A’myah Gordon. Gordon's mother, 18-year-old Alexis Mears, allegedly kidnapped Gordon.
Today at around 11:40 a.m., officers were called to the Aurora Public Library at 14949 East Alameda Parkway to investigate a parental kidnapping. Alexis Mears, 18-years-old, left the library with her daughter, A’myah Gordon, 10-months-old. https://t.co/uLye4BM3Vv— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 18, 2022
The Amber alert was issued just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe Mears is driving a white SUV. She was last seen in the area of the Aurora Public Library at 14949 east Alameda Parkway.
Mears can only see Gordon during scheduled visitations, according to Aurora Police. Police say they have been working the case but now need the public's assistance in locating Gordon.
Aurora Police have asked anyone with information to call 303-739-1870.
Amber alerts are typically only issued when law enforcement officials believe a child is in danger of serious injury or death, and if they reasonably believe an abduction has occurred.
The alert system has been in place since the 1996 murder of a nine-year-old in Texas, according to the alert website.
This is a developing story and will be updated.