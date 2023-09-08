Aurora police responded to a shooting death on East Colfax Avenue late Thursday, according to a news release.

Police got word of the death from a 911 caller, who reported finding an unconscious man at a car wash in the 8900 block of East Colfax Ave., which is in the North Aurora neighborhood, between the Montclair and Delmar Parkway neighborhoods.

Officers responded to the scene at 6:13 p.m., finding a man dead with a gunshot wound, according to the release.

An Adams County coroner, the Crime Scene Unit and the Major Crime Homicide Units all responded to the scene once the incident was elevated from a welfare check to a homicide, according to the release.

Investigators do not have suspect information.

The victim's name will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after an autopsy and when next of kin are notified.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .