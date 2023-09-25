Aurora's city council and mayoral candidates in November's election will discuss issues in an election forum open to the public Thursday.

The forum will take place in-person at the Aurora Municipal Center, Paul Tauer City Council Chamber, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy.

Candidates will discuss issues facing Aurora from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Aurora residents can attend in-person or online at AuroraTV.org or YouTube.com/TheAuroraChannel. Residents can also watch on TV on Aurora Comcast channels eight or 880.

The forum will be available to watch after the event as well on AuroraTV.org or YouTube.

Election Day is Nov. 7 and candidates elected to office in 2023 will serve four-year terms ending in 2027. Their terms will begin at the commencement of the first regular council meeting in December following the election.

Voters will choose between several candidates for mayor, at-large councilmembers and councilmembers for districts (called "wards") IV, V and VI.

Aurora's mayor and councilmembers all serve staggered four-year terms and other council seats not up for election in 2023 will be up for election in November 2025.

The candidates who will appear on Novembers ballot include:

Mayor: Mike Coffman (incumbent), Juan Marcano, Jeffrey Sanford

At-large councilmembers (voters will choose two): Alison Coombs, Curtis Gardner (incumbent), Thomas Mayes, Jono Scott

Ward IV councilmember: Jonathan Gray, Stephanie Hancock

Ward V councilmember: Angela Lawson, Chris Rhodes

Ward VI councilmember: Francoise Bergan (incumbent), Brian Matise

Ballots will be mailed to active registered voters and must be received by the voter's county by 7 p.m. on election day. Voter registration can be verified at govotecolorado.gov.

Voters can also vote in-person or drop their ballots off at ballot drop box locations, available on Aurora's voter resources webpage. The page also includes additional information on voter registration, polling center locations and information on Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas County elections.