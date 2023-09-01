Cat lovers and dog lovers may have their differences, but the Aurora Animal Shelter needs both, in the form of volunteers, to care for their animals.

Currently, the shelter is in particular need of people to foster dogs, according to shelter spokesperson Katrina Winograd.

"We really need dog fosters and that's a more challenging role because you're taking a dog into your home," Winograd said. "The benefits of going to foster care for the animal is that it gets out of the shelter, which should never be a long-term solution."

Those interested in volunteering with the shelter can find opportunities and sign up on their website's volunteer portal.

Sometimes, people end up adopting the animal they foster, but other times, its a good way for people who don't want a pet long-term to help the shelter out while having an animal companion in their home while the shelter finds them a home.

"Maybe you fail and it becomes your pet and we love that scenario, but maybe you don't and you're just trying to socialize the animal and make it as adoptable as possible so that it can go to a permanent home," Winograd said.

Starting around October, the shelter will have other open volunteer positions for people who want to help them out, but may not have the time or resources to keep an animal at home.

Sign Up For Free: News Alerts Receive informative alerts and real time news delivered to your inbox. Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The cat companion volunteer position brings people in to give the cats love and attention and engaging them in enrichment activities that stimulate their brains and encourage them to play.

"Hound helper" volunteer positions involve walking dogs, many of which are "high energy" dogs requiring multiple walks a day, and playing with the dogs to socialize and enrich them.

In both volunteer roles, however, volunteers need to be prepared and comfortable with handling poop, Winograd said.

"After you take the dog on a walk and play with them, you also spot clean kennels, so the job requires someone who can handle dealing with poop," Winograd said. "It also requires someone who loves solo, one-on-one time with just an animal, because you're not really working with other people."

There are several requirements for people looking to foster animals, all of which can be found through the shelter's website. They include having a space big enough for an animal, a space where an animal can be isolated and living in a place that allows pets.

The shelter always welcomes questions from those already volunteering or interested in volunteering, Winograd said. It can be hard for animals to be in shelters for long periods of time, so shelter staff appreciates having the extra help from volunteers to keep the animals happy and healthy.

"I want to give a huge shoutout to people who are considering becoming volunteers," Winograd said. "I know that free time is previous and I'm just amazed by the dedication of people who come through these doors and we're thankful for them."

Reminder that the Aurora Animal Shelter is closed on Monday for Labor Day.