The City of Aurora announced four finalists to become the city’s next fire chief after a months-long national search, according to a Thursday news release.

The finalists are: Richard Davis, assistant chief of the fire department in Austin, Texas; Alec Oughton, fire chief of the Henrico County, Va. Division of Fire; Allen Robnett, interim fire chief of Aurora Fire Rescue; and Froilan “Pepper” Valdez, fire chief of the fire department in Billings, Mont.

Davis has been an assistant fire chief in Austin since 2009 and began working for the city's department in 1993. He serves in the U.S. Air Force, and was on active duty from 1983 to 1991. He holds a master's degree in executive fire service leadership and bachelor's degree in market and management.

Oughton has served as chief in Henrico County since 2019, climbing the ranks since joining the division 1999, according to the release. He previously worked as a firefighter and paramedic in Spotsylvania County, Va. He also served as a field medical technician for the U.S. Naval Reserve. He holds a master's degree in public administration and a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Robnett served as a deputy chief for Aurora Fire Rescue before stepping into the interim chief role, where he oversees professional development and personnel support. He joined the agency in 1989 as a firefighter and medical technician. He has held numerous roles within the department and has a bachelor's degree in organizational management.

Valdez began working at the Billings, Mont. fire department 24 years ago, serving as senior assistant fire chief and battalion chief before becoming chief. He previously worked as a paramedic and emergency medical technician for American Medical Response. He holds a master's degree in organizational and executive leadership and a bachelor's degree in business administration, according to the release.

The finalists were chosen through a process involving a community panel, city management and the contracted recruiting firm CPS HR Consulting. The community panel included nine community leaders, such as former Aurora fire chief Ray Barnes, Medical Center of Aurora CEO Ryan Simpson, Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn, and president of the Aurora Branch of NAACP Omar Montgomery.

Former Aurora Chief Fernando Gray announced his retirement in June after five years on the job. Robnett was named interim chief in July, after serving more than 33 years with the department.

The nationwide search yielded 36 applicants, according to a city news release. The community panel narrowed the pool to nine semi-finalists. A panel of six people within city management, including City Manager Jim Twombly, selected the four finalists.

The finalists will next undergo a two-day, in-person selection process.

They will tour Aurora Fire Rescue facilities Jan. 5 and meet with employees. They will also speak to councilmembers one-on-one and sit for taped interviews before attending a public meet-and-greet that evening.

The city is asking community members to submit questions to use during the final candidate interviews. People can submit question until 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 through the Engage Aurora webpage at engageaurora.org/firechiefsearch. After taped interviews are posted to the city’s YouTube channel, community members can submit more feedback through the Engage Aurora webpage.

The meet-and-greet will be open to the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the Aurora Municipal Center lobby, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

Candidates will continue meeting with councilmembers, the mayor, community panel members and city staff on Jan. 6. The city manager’s final pick for the role must receive council approval under the city charter.

The next chief is expected to be named in late January or early February, according to the release.