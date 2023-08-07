Aurora residents who plan to run for Aurora City Council can start collecting nomination petition signatures Wednesday.

Candidates for office are nominated by petition sections supplied by the City Clerk and become certified after their petition sections are approved.

Nomination petitions require a certain number of signatures depending on the office being sought.

Mayor and at-large council member requirements : A minimum of 100 valid signatures from registered voters who live anywhere within the city of Aurora. Each registered voter may only sign one candidate petition for the office of mayor and two at-large candidate petitions.

: A minimum of 100 valid signatures from registered voters who live anywhere within the city of Aurora. Each registered voter may only sign one candidate petition for the office of mayor and two at-large candidate petitions. City council ward requirements: A minimum of 50 valid signatures from registered voters who live within their ward. Each registered voter may sign one ward candidate petition.

The city of Aurora's upcoming election is Nov. 7 and offices up for election include mayor, two at-large council members and council members for wards four, five and six.

Currently, Mike Coffman holds the mayoral position, Juan Marcano represents ward four, Alison Coombs represents ward five and Francoise Bergan represents ward six.

Curtis Gardner and Angela Lawson hold the at-large council member positions up for election in November.

Aurora's City Council is made up of a total of 11 members, including six ward council members — each of whom represent a specific ward — one mayor representing the entire city and four at-large council members who represent the entire city.

The mayor and council members serve staggered four-year terms, which begin at the first regular council meeting in December after the election.

People wishing to serve as an Aurora elected official must meet certain requirements, including:

Registered voter

Citizen of the United States

Twenty-one years of age

Resident of Aurora for at least one year preceding the election date

If elected from a ward, a one-year resident and registered voter in that ward

Nomination petition sections can be picked up from the City Clerk's Office, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, starting Wednesday, Aug. 9, and must be filed with the City Clerk's Office by Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.