"This should be a wake up call. Instead, it's a pattern."

Aurora resident S.B. Ford, along with several other Aurora community members, took the mic at Monday evening's city council meeting to call on councilmembers to take action in the Jor'Dell Richardson case.

District Attorney John Kellner concluded Wednesday that the Aurora police officer who fatally shot 14-year-old Richardson in June will not face criminal charges.

In his letter to the Aurora police explaining his conclusion, Kellner said he found "no criminal liability on the part of Officer Roch Gruszeczka."

"Applying the law to the facts of this incident, as described in more detail below, the evidence shows that Officer (James) Snapp was legally justified in using physical force during this incident, and that Officer Gruszeczka was legally justified in using deadly physical force," the attorney for the 18th Judicial District added.

Ford, one of the Aurora residents who spoke about the decision at Monday's meeting, said patterns of abuse in Aurora's policing suggest a need for systemic restructure and solutions.

Ford wants the city to be safe for all children, and knows it is not for young Black people, she said.

"Some of being young is about making mistakes," Ford said. "When I was 15, I got into a car accident and left the scene because I panicked because I was 15 ... I got to grow up and I got to learn from those mistakes. Jor'Dell won't get that privilege."

Teacher Kate Crowe shared a similar sentiment, saying she shoplifted and wore hoodies at Richardson's age.

"I didn't deserve to be murdered for those choices and neither did he," Crowe said.

As a teacher, Crowe spends her days surrounded by young adults not much older than Richardson and feels "heartbroken and furious" that he died before he could even go to high school, she said.

Crowe called on city council to take action, asking them to examine the city's policing budget.

"I hope the city council, especially with the election coming up, decides that the police department hasn't shown itself worthy of the enormous chunk of money that comes out of the city budget every year," Crowe said.

Jonce Palmer, another speaker at Monday's meeting, called the DA's decision "despicable" and the actions of police "unacceptable."

Palmer called on council to do everything in its power to have charges brought against the officers who shot Richardson, he said.

"When Aurora PD, or any police district, kills a child, that is a crime," Palmer said. "Jor'Dell Richardson's killers need to be fired. They need to have criminal charges against them for murder."

Speaker Aaron Futrell asked councilmembers to remember where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, the 22nd anniversary of the day the council meeting happened.

"I'm sure Jor'Dell Richardson's parents will always remember where they were (when he died)," Futrell said.

Futrell called for the firing of the officers who shot Richardson as well, saying they should not be "at their desk jobs or on the streets."

"The cops who have literally just been on the force for six months to a year who are killing innocent people, shooting first and asking questions later, absolutely need to go," Futrell said.

In a Wednesday news release, Chief Art Acevedo said the DA's decision was "fair and just...following a comprehensive analysis of all the facts."

"We continue to offer our deepest sympathies to Jor'Dell Richardson's family and friends," Acevedo said in the statement. "Our officers had to make split-second decisions based upon the information available to them and their own observations."

Apart from the DA's decision, Aurora Police Department is conducting a separate internal investigation to determine what, if any, police violations occurred in relation to the incident, Acevedo said.

That investigation is in its final stages and the department will share its finding when the process is complete.

"It's my hope that our community will come closer together and direct our collective energy toward comprehensive, meaningful and lasting solutions to empower our youth," Acevedo said in the statement.

The Denver Gazette reached out to all of Aurora's councilmembers for comment Tuesday morning and has yet to receive a response.