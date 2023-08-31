Aurora is bringing back its reserve police force, a program the city stopped nearly two decades ago.

The city council voted, 8-2, to allow the Aurora Police Department to begin formulating policies for the program's reinstatement, a move proposed by councilmember Danielle Jurinsky in response to a shortage of officers.

The need for people with specialized skillsets, such as paramedics, accompanying officers in certain situations is growing in the city, according to council documents.

Before the program can begin, the final policy will go to the city council for approval, according to Art Acevedo, Aurora's interim police chief.

"I really think this program is going to position us to meet the growing needs of a growing city," Acevedo said.

Aurora's police units combined need 296 people to be fully staffed, a July report from the city said. The report showed the department had 49 vacancies as of that month, with an additional eight staffers injured or unable to work.

In 2022, the department had 44 total vacancies.

The city 3,527 crimes, including murders, non-fatal shootings, robberies and motor vehicle thefts also as of July, police data showed.

Councilmembers Crystal Murillo and Alison Coombs voted against it.

Murillo expressed "deep reservations and concerns" about the program, saying she could not support it due to the "deep mistrust" between community members and police, especially in Ward I, which she represents.

"We can't forget Elijah McClain," she said. "I can't in good faith support this type of effort."

Officers brought on to the reserve police force will be volunteers, oftentimes retired law enforcement officers looking for a way to give back to the community, Acevedo said. They will be fully certified as basic peace officers or hold certifications by the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, he added.

Acevedo said those interested in joining the force must be one of the following:

Current city employee or individual associated with the tactical medic program

Person in the Aurora Police Department's police officer cadet program in good standing

Former city employee who retired in good standing and would otherwise be eligible to get rehired

Someone who lives in the city and has at least five years of law enforcement experience

In addition, a former law enforcement officers looking to join the force must have been in good standing with their department, be certified as a peace officer by Colorado's Peace Officer Standards and Training Board and cannot have any prior disciplinary history greater than a written reprimand.

Aurora ended its reserve police force program in 2005 due to dwindling interest in the program, according to city council documents.