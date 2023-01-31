Aurora lawmakers voted on two proposals to change some meeting rules on Monday, passing one while rejecting another, and made the city manager’s selection for Aurora’s next fire chief official.

As part of its consent calendar, councilmembers approved a resolution that will now require the city manager to provide a way for the public to participate in meetings remotely, either by telephone or videoconference. Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the resolution, which nabbed the support of two people who made public comment about the resolution.

Marcano agreed with one of the speakers who said the procedures people must follow to make public comment are convoluted. The councilmember reiterated that he disagreed with the current council’s past decision to place time limits on public comment and elimination of public comment at the end of meetings.

“If you all feel strongly, lobby the folks around me here,” Marcano said to speakers who wanted those changes reversed.

No other councilmembers commented on the resolution or public comment rules.

The City Council rejected a proposal from Mayor Mike Coffman which sought to repeal a rule that allows councilmembers to end debate on agenda items with a "call for the question."

Coffman proposed the rule change after minority councilmembers grew frustrated with how members of the majority used the rule, they alleged, to stifle discussion or dissent with the majority. Conservative majority members were using the rule too often and as a tool to shut down dissent on controversial topics, progressives said.

The motion, if seconded and passed by a majority, ends discussion on the agenda item before council. Coffman previously told the Denver Gazette the final straw for him was when Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky once used the motion before any debate on an agenda item up for consideration could take place.

Not all councilmembers thought a full repeal was the correct solution, including one member of the progressive minority Councilmember Alison Coombs. At past meetings, council debated an alternative proposal that would require a super majority of lawmakers to approve “Call for the question” motions.

Numerous councilmembers said the rule is useful to end filibusters or stop debates that have veered off topic.

The council voted Coffman’s resolution down in a 3-6 vote. Councilmembers Ruben Medina, Marcano and Crystal Murillo voted in support of the mayor’s resolution. Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky was absent.

And Aurora officially has a new fire chief. Councilmembers unanimously confirmed Alec Oughton’s appointment following a nationwide search for a new chief. Jurinsky, who had been absent for the meeting, joined remotely to make sure Oughton’s confirmation received a 10-0 vote, she said.

Oughton has been chief of the Henrico County, Virginia, fire department for four years and has spent 27 years in the fire service.

City Manager Jim Twombly selected Oughton from four finalists, including interim Chief Allen Robnett. Twombly noted Oughton helms an agency serving a larger geographic area and employing more firefighters than Aurora’s department, although it is similar in size.

Oughton is also an assessor for the Commission on Fire Accreditation International and was recently named a board member for the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Twombly said.

Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Gardner thanked Robnett for his decades of service to Aurora Fire Rescue — where he has worked for more than 30 years — for taking on the interim chief position and for seeking the permanent position.

“Excited to have Chief Oughton come to Aurora," Gardner said. "I think he will be good for our city and good for our fire department.”