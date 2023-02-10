Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly announced Friday he will retire, according to a news release.

Twombly will leave his post — after a 42-year career in public service in multiple states — on April 7. He has served in the role since 2018, after a stint as the city manager for the City of Tulsa from 2009-17.

He presided over the city and its 3,700 employees during a particularly tumultuous time covering the Elijah McClain killing and the pandemic. He told city employees Friday he wants to spend more time with his family.

“I have six grandchildren, none of whom are in Colorado, who are very involved in school and sports activities, and I want to be able to be more present for them,” Twombly wrote in the letter.

“I thoroughly enjoy my work for the city of Aurora and appreciate the professionalism and dedication you demonstrate every day. Although there have been unexpected challenges along the way, I am proud of how much we have accomplished together, the caliber of service we provide the community, and the many initiatives to support our employees we have put in place.”

The City Council plans to hold an executive session Monday to discuss next steps. That meeting is not open to the public.

Twombly appointed the city's first female police chief, Vanessa Wilson, in January 2020 after the retirement of her predecessor. She was with the department for roughly 26 years.

In September 2021, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a report that said a pattern of racially biased policing and excessive force within Aurora Police Department was disproportionately affecting people of color. The city and the state agreed to a five-year consent decree last fall, which stipulated the department would implement a number of reforms.

The department was facing numerous controversies when Wilson took the helm. That included the death of Elijah McClain, who died in 2019 after a violent interaction with Aurora police and EMS personnel.

Twombly then fired her in early 2022, drawing a lawsuit by Wilson alleging she was illegally fired in retaliation for her reform efforts and discriminated against. He's named personally in that lawsuit.

“Jim has done an extraordinary job during a very difficult chapter in the history of our city, and he will be missed,” Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said in the release, which also pointed out his work which "steadily advocated for the city’s ongoing, comprehensive public safety changes and established the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion."

“I’ve appreciated Jim’s steady leadership for the city of Aurora and its residents,” Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Gardner said in the release. “He led the city through an unprecedented pandemic and ensured we continued to provide services to our residents. It’s been a pleasure working with Jim and I am thrilled he’ll have the opportunity to enjoy retirement with his family.”

Denver Gazette Aurora City Hall Reporter Jessica Gibbs contributed to this report.