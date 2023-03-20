An Aurora dentist is facing a murder charge after police found evidence that he fatally poisoned his wife last Wednesday evening, according to Aurora Police.

James Craig, 45, was arrested early Sunday morning on a first-degree murder charge. Craig practices at Summerbrook Dental Group in Aurora, according to their website.

Police said Craig drove his wife to the hospital around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday because she was complaining of severe headaches and dizziness. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, her condition deteriorated rapidly. She was put on a ventilator in the ICU, police said. She was declared medically brain dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives investigated the woman's death and found evidence that she was poisoned, police said. A warrant for Craig was obtained early Sunday morning, shortly after doctors took the victim off life support.

9News reported that Aurora Police wouldn't say how Craig's wife was poisoned, what she was poisoned with or what led investigators to arrest him.

Federal records contain three bankruptcy cases, 9News found, for either Craig or his dental group.

Craig's biography on the dental group's website mentions he and his wife are "proud parents of six kids."

