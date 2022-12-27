Aurora Fire Rescue is working to rescue a worker who was caught in a collapsed trench, authorities said Tuesday.
Aurora Fire said its Technical Rescue Team is on scene after a trench collapsed in the 17500 block of East Eastman Drive, which is near the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Hampden Avenue.
The original call came in at 1:30 p.m., the fire department said in a tweet.
Firefighters are working "quickly and methodically" to rescue the worker, who was in the trench when it gave way, the department said.
South Metro Fire Rescue is also on scene with its Technical Rescue Team to offer additional support.