The City of Aurora on Tuesday announced the hiring of a new interim police chief with national name recognition as the municipality struggles to get candidates to apply for the permanent post.

The city said Art Acevedo, who served as police chief in Austin and Houston in Texas, and most recently in Miami, will lead the Aurora Police Department on an interim basis starting in December.

Daniel Oates, the current interim police chief, will step back and return to his home and family in Florida upon Acevedo’s arrival.

“Chief Acevedo has been a fixture in the national law enforcement community for years and has been vocal about needed and measured improvements in policing and public safety across the country. We are honored that he reached out to us, eager to assist us with the ongoing public safety changes we have been implementing,” Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said in a news release.

Acevedo, who grew up in California, spent 14 years all told as a police chief in Austin and in Houston. He also spent 21 years with the California Highway Patrol.

He drew national attention while working in Houston as a reform minded chief who marched alongside protesters in the wake of George Floyd's death. Acevedo was hired with fanfare to serve as Miami's chief of police in 2021 but was fired six months later. He sued the city earlier this year alleging his termination was retaliation for whistleblowing.

Aurora, which restarted its search for its next chief of police, has struggled to attract candidates. Some recruits approached about the job have reportedly been leery of throwing in for the position. There remains no set timeline by which the city aims to name the next chief.