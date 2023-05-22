A group of elected officials, along with police and fire union representatives, are expected to gather on the steps of Aurora City Hall Monday to denounce an effort to instate a “strong mayor” form of government.

One of their concerns is that residents are being misled about the proposal.

At least eight current councilmembers, roughly a dozen former councilmembers, police and fire union representatives, state legislators and county commissioners are planning to attend a 3 p.m. news conference about the issue, Councilmember Curtis Gardner said.

The group organized organically, Gardner said, after a ballot initiative emerged earlier this month that would overhaul the city’s form of government.

Petitions are circulating to place a question on the November ballot asking voters to approve changes to the city charter that would usher in a strong mayor system, reduce term limits, and add an at-large council seat. Proponents must gather more than 12,000 signatures by June 6 to make the November ballot.

Current and former councilmembers have heard from constituents who said signature gatherers presented the initiative to them as an effort to shorten term limits, Gardner said, minimizing or leaving out that it could change the city's form of government.

“That was four lines in a 13-page document,” he said.

Constituents’ accounts cast doubt on the integrity behind the petitions and whether residents understand what they are signing, Gardner said, who suspects proponents chose to present the initiative to voters in that way because reducing term limits is generally popular.

Although the ballot initiative does propose reducing term limits from three consecutive four-year terms down to two, the bulk of the proposal revolves around changing Aurora’s form of government from a council-manager system to a “strong mayor” form of government. It would eliminate the city manager position, give the mayor executive powers, and add an at-large council seat in place of moving the mayor’s seat off city council.

Aurora has operated with a council-manager form of government for several decades, in which a professional city manager is responsible for running the city administratively and enacting local policy passed by councilmembers.

In a council-mayor form of government, or a “strong mayor” system, the city manager position is eliminated and the mayor become the executive in charge of running the city. Strong mayors typically prepare the budget, having veto powers and appoint key department heads, among other duties.

Gardner is among the voices in Aurora who are staunchly opposed to a strong mayor system, arguing it could lead to corruption.

Under the city’s current structure, councilmembers fill “a customer service role,” but in a strong mayor system, it becomes more difficult for councilmembers to take action on issues important to their constituents if the mayor does not share that priority, Gardner said.

The proposal would give a strong mayor in Aurora veto powers, the power to appoint city leadership, hiring and firing power of city staff and department heads, and control over city contracts, a news release from the group opposing the initiative said. A supermajority of council could override vetoes.

If the mayor’s seat became vacant, their chief of staff would be allowed to step in until council appointed someone to fill the vacancy, but they are not required to be a city resident. The proposal would also give the mayor control of the police department in times of emergency, eliminate the city council’s contingency fund, eliminate council’s ability to adopt emergency ordinances, and give the mayor a vote in filling council vacancies.

City administration should be left to professional staff, not a single elected official, Gardner said. The city has received numerous awards for being fiscally responsible while professional staff are in charge of running the city administratively, Gardner said. Aurora has a AAA financial rating and has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for more than two decades by the Government Finance Officers Association, according to the release.

Gardner said he and other elected officials are further concerned because it is unclear who drafted the ballot initiative and who is funding the effort.

Aurora's Mayor Mike Coffman is currently able to break ties on city council but is largely a ceremonial figurehead for Aurora. Adopting local policy requires at least six votes from the council but the strong mayor proposal, if passed, “consolidates a vast amount of power behind one person,” Gardner said.

The way the city government is structured now gives the entire city representation, but he worries a strong mayor system will lead to some parts of the city being prioritized while other parts are ignored.

“It’s about removing community voices,” he said.

The proposal drew swift criticism from other elected officials, too. Councilmember Juan Marcano, who is running for mayor, has called the proposal “a naked power grab” and a recipe for disaster. Strong mayor systems foster cronyism and nepotism, he said, and vest far too much power in one person.

He voiced similar concerns to Gardner in regard to details within the ballot initiative, and has also raised concerns about turnover under a strong mayor system and the potential loss of institutional knowledge among longtime city staff.

One of the citizens leading the effort is Garrett Walls, who told The Denver Gazette the idea was born from conversations he held with Coffman and that the mayor’s counsel was formative in shaping his views on strong mayor forms of government. Coffman is supportive of the proposal, Walls said. Coffman has declined to discuss the ballot initiative at this time.

Walls is urging a strong mayor system to address bureaucracy within city hall, make the mayor directly accountable to voters, and because a city of Aurora’s size should have a more empowered mayor, Walls said.

“It’s time,” he said. “Aurora is a big city now.”

This is a developing story and will be updated Monday.