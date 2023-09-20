Aurora's Central Library Saturday will turn into a free comic convention, with a cosplay costume contest, games, booths and other family-friendly activities.

Aurora's annual Mini-Con, at 14949 E. Alameda Parkway, takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday — in-person for the first time since 2019, according to a city news release.

This year's Mini-Con will be "bigger than ever before," with more than 50 vendors, food trucks, panel discussions, superheroes, and comic-themed crafts and activities.

Mini-Con 2023 will also feature a Chaos Draft Tournament of Magic: The Gathering, a popular card game.

"We are excited to host Mini-Con in person since the pandemic and bring creativity, fun and connection to our community through the world of comics, anime and gaming, all for free," said Midori Clark, the director of Library and Cultural Services. "Aurora Mini-Con provides a fun and safe space for people of all ages to express their passion for pop culture and share the hobbies that bring joy to their lives."

For those interested in participating in the costume contest, registration and rules are available online.

For people who like escape rooms, the festival will have six escape room-style sessions throughout the day, with the theme being finding resources Aurora needs to save the city from being annexed into Denver.

A full list of exhibitors, vendors and activities is available at AuroraGov.org/Mini-Con.