Editors note: Know Your City explores different departments within local governments in metro Denver.

Ricardo Gambetta is the manager of Aurora’s Office of International and Immigrant Affairs. Born and raised in Peru, Gambetta has long worked immigration affairs, most recently in Washington D.C. before taking over Aurora’s international and immigrant affairs office.

The office staffs two people and its budget includes an annual allocation of $50,000 for the city’s Global Fest, which is also supported by fundraising, $112,000 allocated to run the Sister Cities program and more than $350,000 for operations. The office does additional fundraising to support its work and has received nearly $500,000 in grants during the past six years.

In 2015, city leadership began studying ways to respond and engage with changing demographics in the community, Gambetta said. A recommendation was put forward to create the office of international and immigrant affairs “to embrace, welcome and integrate newcomers,” he said.

Since, the office has pursued three main missions. One is to work on language access, Gambetta said, coordinating interpretation services for city staff.

Another is to manage the city’s international relations. The office promotes Aurora as a destination for businesses, plans the mayor’s international trips, hosts international groups and delegations, and works with embassies and consulates.

Its most important mission is overseeing efforts to support the city’s immigrant and refugee population, he said. About a quarter of the city’s population is comprised of immigrants and refugees hailing from a long list of countries around the globe, he said.

“We believe that immigrant integration happens on the local level. We strongly believe that cities play an important role in the immigration process,” he said.

The office is tasked with implementing the city’s “Immigrant Integration Plan,” something few cities in the U.S. have in place, he said. One of the office’s more unique programs is called “Natural Helpers,” which trains “a small army of volunteers” within the immigrant and refugee communities to connect others with city resources. The program “is an excellent way to empower newcomers and refugees,” he said.

“We want this new population to be part of the civic, economic and cultural life of the city,” he said.

Economic development is another of the office’s goals. In the last 10 years, most small businesses throughout the U.S. were launched by immigrants and minorities, he said. The office collaborates with other city departments to host trainings, workshops and webinars that can foster entrepreneurship. The sessions answer questions about starting a business, getting capital and how to obtain licenses.

A hallmark of the office’s work is throwing on the Aurora Global Fest, an annual event showcasing the city’s diversity.

From musical performances to fashion shows to an international marketplace, the event celebrates unity, Gambetta said. His favorite part is the parade of nations that kicks off the festivities, with each country being represented by a delegation. This year’s festival will be held on Aug. 19.

“We organize the most important festival in the city,” he said.