The Aurora police officer who shot a 14-year-old boy in June will face no criminal charges, District Attorney John Kellner concluded.

The boy died as a result of the shooting.

In his letter to the Aurora police explaining his conclusion, Kellner said he made the decision after his office reviewed the case.

"I find that there is no criminal liability on the part of Officer Roch Gruszeczka stemming from this," Kellner said.

"Applying the law to the facts of this incident, as described in more detail below, the evidence shows that Officer (James) Snapp was legally justified in using physical force during this incident, and that Officer Gruszeczka was legally justified in using deadly physical force," he added.

Gruszeczka, a member of the Aurora Police Department’s gang unit who has worked for the department since 2017, fatally shot Jor’Dell Richardson on June 1 after his partner tackled him when Richardson ran away from a recently-robbed convenience store near East 8th Avenue and Dayton Street, according to the police.

A sergeant on patrol assigned to the city's gang unit had noticed a group of teenagers wearing hoodies and medical masks near a liquor store and asked for backup. Gruszeczka and Snapp responded. The officers radioed the kids may have been "casing" or "scoping" stores in the area.

Richardson had a gun on him that Art Acevedo, Aurora's interim police chief, said was a pellet gun — not a handgun — but which looked strikingly similar.

In a statement, Acevedo offered sympathies to Richardson’s family and friends.

"Consistent with my previous statements, our officers had to make split-second decisions based upon the information available to them and their own observations," he said. "I believe the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team made a fair and just decision today following a comprehensive analysis of all the facts over the last three months. Regardless of this finding, the death of a young man is a tragedy for his family and extended community, and it will continue to weigh heavily on members of our department."

Acevedo also said his department is in the final stages of a separate, internal investigation to determine what policy violations, if any, occurred related to this incident. He promised to share that investigation's findings.

The police chief also called for a summit on youth violence.

"It’s my hope that our community will come closer together and direct our collective energy toward comprehensive, meaningful and lasting solutions to empower our youth. It is in this spirit that I called for a summit to address the many challenges facing today’s youth ranging from high frequency of violence to lack of quality educational and economic opportunities," he said. "This effort will not succeed unless we secure commitments from a wide range of community, business, and government leaders."

Gruszeczka had shot Richardson after a brief struggle on the ground with him and his partner, Snapp. Body-worn camera footage captured Richardson shouting “Stop! You got me!” at nearly the same time Officer Gruszecza yelled for him to "let go of the gun."

It’s unclear from the video footage where Richardson’s hands were at the time of the struggle, though it was under his white hoodie during the chase.

An attorney for his family earlier claimed no evidence shows Richardson touching the gun during the struggle and voiced doubts that the officers had reasonable suspicion to pursue him based on the information they had at the time.

The investigation described, based on interviews with the officers, how Gruszeczka dove onto Richardson's midsection to try and gain control of what turned out to be a pellet gun. The report said Gruszeczka "landed on the individual’s midsection, with the individual’s gun underneath Officer Gruszeczka’s bullet proof vest and pointed at Officer Gruszeczka’s stomach."

"Officer Gruszeczka saw and felt the individual reaching his hand in between their bodies to try to get his hand around the grip of the pistol. Although Officer Gruszeczka reported he had a hand on the slide of the gun, he felt the suspect’s hand at the grip of the gun and could not block the trigger," the report said. "During this struggle, Officer Gruszeczka unholstered his own firearm and loudly ordered the individual to drop the gun. In response, Officer Gruszeczka felt the individual’s fingers and knuckles moving along Officer Gruszeczka’s belly, re-gripping the pistol-grip of the gun."

That's when he opened fire at Richardson.

In his letter to Acevedo, Kellner said he met with Richardson's family members and their representatives, who "described him as an intelligent, motivated young man, with a promising future."

"The family reported the events giving rise to this OIS appeared to be out of character for him," Kellner said.

The investigation report said the clerk of the store that was robbed said the group of masked individuals lined up in front of the register and one of them — who wore a white hoodie and who police identified as Richardson — demanded the clerk hand over vape products.

video surveillance footage from the liquor store that was robbed showed a teen in a white hoodie — Richardson was the only one wearing a white hoodie — lifting it at the midsection.

"When the clerk hesitated, the individual displayed what appeared to be a handgun in his waist area and said words to the effect of, 'I’m not playing,'” the report said.

This story is developing and will be updated.