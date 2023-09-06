The Aurora police officer who shot a 14-year-old boy in June will face no criminal charges, District Attorney John Kellner concluded Wednesday.

The teen died as a result of the shooting.

In his letter to the Aurora police explaining his conclusion, Kellner said he found "no criminal liability on the part of Officer Roch Gruszeczka."

"Applying the law to the facts of this incident, as described in more detail below, the evidence shows that Officer (James) Snapp was legally justified in using physical force during this incident, and that Officer Gruszeczka was legally justified in using deadly physical force," the attorney for the 18th Judicial District added.

Gruszeczka, a member of the Aurora Police Department’s gang unit who has worked for the department since 2017, fatally shot Jor’Dell Richardson on June 1 after Snapp tackled the teen.

Authorities did not release Richardson's name because he was a juvenile but his family confirmed his identity.

Police said Richardson ran away from a recently-robbed convenience store near East 8th Avenue and Dayton Street.

Richardson had a gun on him that Aurora's interim police chief said was a pellet gun — not a handgun — but which looked strikingly similar.

“That is not a toy,” Art Acevedo, the police chief, said at a news conference in June. “What’s the purpose of these replicas? What legitimate role do they play? And we have a 14-year-old kid dead.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Acevedo offered sympathies to Richardson’s family.

"Consistent with my previous statements, our officers had to make split-second decisions based upon the information available to them and their own observations," he said. "I believe the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team made a fair and just decision today following a comprehensive analysis of all the facts over the last three months. Regardless of this finding, the death of a young man is a tragedy for his family and extended community, and it will continue to weigh heavily on members of our department."

Acevedo said his department is in the final stages of a separate, internal investigation to determine what policy violations, if any, occurred related to this incident. He promised to share that investigation's findings.

The police chief also called for a summit on youth violence.

"It’s my hope that our community will come closer together and direct our collective energy toward comprehensive, meaningful and lasting solutions to empower our youth. It is in this spirit that I called for a summit to address the many challenges facing today’s youth ranging from high frequency of violence to lack of quality educational and economic opportunities," he said. "This effort will not succeed unless we secure commitments from a wide range of community, business, and government leaders."

Metro Denver, in particular, has seen a string of violence involving children and young individuals in recent months, and the intensity of the crimes and ages of the alleged perpetrators and victims have merely highlighted the tragic complexity of the crisis.

Indeed, while youth crime in general has declined in recent years in Colorado, state statistics showed that violence involving juveniles — as perpetrators, as victims and sometimes as both — has stubbornly persisted, particularly in parts of metro Denver, including most acutely in Adams County.

Arrests for juveniles statewide for nonviolent offenses plunged over the past decade. In contrast, violent crime arrests of juveniles rose to a new 14-year high during the third quarter of 2021, when roughly 15 juveniles in 100,000 Coloradans were arrested for crimes of violence. Though that spike subsided and reversed last year, the rate of juvenile arrests for crimes of violence statewide remained higher than a decade ago.

The Denver Gazette has explored the crisis and proposed solutions in a series of stories over the last several months.

In the case of Richardson, a sergeant on patrol assigned to the city's gang unit had noticed a group of teenagers wearing hoodies and medical masks near a liquor store and asked for backup. Gruszeczka and Snapp responded. The officers radioed the kids may have been "casing" or "scoping" stores in the area.

The investigation report said the clerk of the store that was robbed told police a group of masked individuals lined up in front of the register and one of them — who police later identified as Richardson — demanded the clerk hand over vape products.

"When the clerk hesitated, the individual displayed what appeared to be a handgun in his waist area and said words to the effect of 'I’m not playing,'” the report said.

The report said the clerk believed the individual, who was the only one in the group who wore a white sweatshirt, carried a real gun.

When Gruszeczka and Snapp arrived at the scene, they saw the masked individuals running out of the store, "carrying armfuls of merchandise," according to the report. And when another unmarked police car arrived, the individuals "immediately abandoned the merchandise and scattered," the report said, adding that the responding officers viewed the action as "being indicative of a robbery or similar crime having just occurred."

The two officers then chased Richardson and, after a brief struggle on the ground, Gruszeczka shot him.

Body-worn camera footage captured Richardson shouting “Stop! You got me!” at nearly the same time Officer Gruszecza yelled for him to "let go of the gun."

It’s unclear from the video footage where Richardson’s hands were at the time of the struggle, though it was under his white hoodie during the chase.

An attorney for his family earlier claimed no evidence shows Richardson touching the gun during the struggle and voiced doubts that the officers had reasonable suspicion to pursue him based on the information they had at the time.

Siddhartha Rathod, a partner at Rathod Mohamedbhai, claimed the officers did not know he had allegedly threatened the convenience store clerk with the pellet gun and robbed the store when they pursued him.

Richardson's family also accused Acevedo, the Aurora police chief, of misleading the public about what happened and called for the police chief's resignation.

Neither Richardson's father, Jameco Richardson, nor Rathod could immediately be reached for comment.

The investigation report described, based on interviews with the officers, how Gruszeczka dove onto Richardson to try and gain control of what turned out to be a pellet gun. The report said Gruszeczka "landed on the individual’s midsection, with the individual’s gun underneath Officer Gruszeczka’s bullet proof vest and pointed at Officer Gruszeczka’s stomach."

"Officer Gruszeczka saw and felt the individual reaching his hand in between their bodies to try to get his hand around the grip of the pistol. Although Officer Gruszeczka reported he had a hand on the slide of the gun, he felt the suspect’s hand at the grip of the gun and could not block the trigger," the report said. "During this struggle, Officer Gruszeczka unholstered his own firearm and loudly ordered the individual to drop the gun. In response, Officer Gruszeczka felt the individual’s fingers and knuckles moving along Officer Gruszeczka’s belly, re-gripping the pistol-grip of the gun."

That's when he opened fire at Richardson.

In the video of the incident, Richardson can be heard saying, “They made me do it ... I didn't know who they were. They made me do it.”

Also in the video, Gruszeczka later said, “God, please be with that kid.”

In his letter to Acevedo, Kellner said he met with Richardson's family members and their representatives, who "described him as an intelligent, motivated young man, with a promising future."

"The family reported the events giving rise to this OIS appeared to be out of character for him," Kellner said.