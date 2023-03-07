Aurora announced another round of grants for organizations that conduct youth violence prevention and intervention to the tune of $500,000.

“Aurora, like other cities across the country, has seen an increase in youth violence over the last few years. To properly develop short-term and long-term solutions, our collective community needs to continue collaborating on comprehensive and multi-layered youth violence intervention and prevention efforts,” Joseph DeHerrera, the city's Youth Violence Prevention Program manager, said in a news release.

DeHerrera called the funding crucial to supporting organizations that have “developed solutions and demonstrated success” in addressing the issue.

The city's grants will prioritize 80% of the funding on intervention work and 20% for prevention.

Examples of intervention work could include outreach to “groups actively involved in a violent incident in the community, hospital-based programs engaging patients during their recovery,” as well as specialized mental health treatment services, family skills training and crisis services for families, the city said.

Prevention work could be school-led activities, faith-based supportive services initiated after violent events, community engagement and youth programming.

The grants are funded with marijuana tax revenue. Last year, the city awarded $260,000 to four organization conducting intervention service and eight focused on youth violence prevention.

The funds will be divided among 2023 grant recipients.

Organizations that plan to apply must attend a virtual information session at 8:30 a.m. on March 21 in order to be considered. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on March 31. Applications can be submitted at AuroraGov.org/EmpoweringYouth.