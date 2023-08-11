The warnings for speeding citations issued via photo enforcement in Aurora will end Sunday. Lead-footed drivers should expect to pay for violations starting Monday.

Aurora police are moving to the citation phase of their photo speed enforcement program, which aims to make streets safer through targeted enforcement of speeding drivers, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, police will issue citations with fines to drivers going 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit.

The citations begin after a 30-day warning period.

Marked police vehicles, equipped with Lidar (light detection and ranging) technology operated by a police officer, will monitor residential neighborhoods where the speed limit is 35 mph or less, school and work zones and streets that border municipal parks.

Warning signs for drivers will be posted in speed enforcement zones, according to the release.

The program was launched in response to rising crash fatalities throughout the U.S., Colorado and Aurora, and to address resident concerns.

Similar speed enforcement programs have been successful in other U.S. cities, including Denver, according to the release.

The enforcement fines will pay for the program and traffic safety improvements in the city.

Results from the pilot program will be analyzed to determine if photo enforcement should continue.