Aurora Police arrested four people after being called to a shooting scene Sunday night that ended up in a police chase at Southlands Mall.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Aurora Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of South Aurora Parkway.

After arriving, officers found many shell casings of differing size/caliber in the parking lot. Witnesses at the mall told police the suspects fled in a black sedan.

No injuries were reported, according to police, though at least one store was on lockdown.

Minutes later, officers found the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, prompting a brief pursuit, though officers lost sight of the vehicle near south Picadilly Road and south Riviera Way, according to investigators.

Soon after, the suspect vehicle crashed with another vehicle and the four suspects fled on foot. The suspects vehicle hit the "victim vehicle," which rolled. This prompted the Colorado State Patrol and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office to respond. These agencies helped APD search for the suspects.

Three miles north of the crash, police found the suspects near east Hampden Avenue and south Killarney Street. They ran again, but police managed to catch two in the backyard of a home in the 20400 block of east Duke Drive. The others were located nearby and also taken into custody, police said.

One suspect is a minor and the other three have yet to be identified, according to police.

The crime scene investigation unit was one of many that responded to the shooting and helped processed the scene. Aurora Police are investigating the shooting, while Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.