Aurora Police arrested a second teenage suspect allegedly involved in a Nov. 30 shootout with police in a King Soopers parking lot.

The 15-year-old, who's name is not being released, was arrested around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night near 11th Avenue and Syracuse Street in Denver. Police said the suspect faces seven charges of attempted first-degree murder.

“I know capturing the second suspect in this case was a top priority of Chief Dan Oates,” Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a release. “I’m proud of the diligent work of our investigators and gratified to be able to make this announcement on behalf of my good friend and colleague so early in my tenure with the Aurora Police Department.”

Police attempted to stop a stolen Kia in the parking lot of a King Soopers at Peoria Street and east Sixth Avenue on Nov. 30. Instead the occupants of the Kia opened fire, greeting officers with a hail of gunfire, according to police.

The suspects attempted to flee, but were confronted by other officers responding to the shots fired call. These officers were also fired upon, according to police. Four police cruisers were hit by gunfire.

"A total of five officers occupying three cars engaged in a gun battle with the occupants of the Kia," Aurora Police Chief Daniel Oates said in a press conference after the incident.

The fourth police car tried to prevent the suspects from leaving, though they managed to escape. The Kia was later found crashed in a ditch at east 10th Avenue and South Lima Street. Police were not able to find suspects after located the car.

The first suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on Dec. 3. His name was also not released.

Aurora Police said they are not looking for other suspects connected to this shooting.

Though a $10,000 reward was offered by the Aurora Police Department, the suspects were found through the efforts of department investigators. Police thanked the public for tips received.

The investigation into this officer involved shooting is being led by the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team, and is ongoing. All six officers involved in the shooting remain on paid administrative leave, in accordance with agency policy.

Anyone with any additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by submitting a tip online.