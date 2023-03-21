A SWAT unit has responded to a report of shots fired in Aurora on Tuesday, one person has barricaded themself and nearby residents have been ordered to shelter in place.

Aurora police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of N. Ouray Street, according to a tweet posted just after 4:30 p.m. That's northwest of East Sixth Avenue and I-225.

Airport Boulevard was shut down in both directions between 11th and 13th avenues, police said.

"Stay inside, close and lock all doors, and stay away from the windows," Aurora police said in a tweet.

One person was detained in the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.