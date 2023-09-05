The Community College of Aurora, in partnership with the Aurora Police Department, will begin a program this fall to connect students interested in law enforcement with education and career resources and the opportunity to get their education costs covered.

Students in the Cadet Pilot Program can earn an associate degree from Community College of Aurora (CCA), then complete a two-year apprenticeship with the Aurora Police Department, according to a news release.

After graduating, program participants can commit to three years of employment with Aurora police in a role that fits their career goals, according to the CCA website.

Students can get the cost of their schooling covered after their three years of work with the department.

CCA's Vice President of Academic Success Bobby Pace said partnerships like this are beneficial to both students and the community.

"Partnerships such as these make certain that we are fulfilling our mission of ensuring we are preparing students not just for the workforce, but for meaningful careers that allow them to serve and contribute in the very communities in which they live," Pace said in a news release.

The partnership comes after the recent end of CCA's Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy Certificate, which had seen a drop in enrollment due to student concerns including prospective job opportunities.

In the new program, there will be a stronger focus on getting students from the classroom into the workforce.

Interim Aurora police chief Art Acevedo said the partnership will give program graduates a better understanding of law enforcement and "what it means to serve in Aurora."

"Aurora is the most diverse city in Colorado, and we know our police cadets will come from diverse backgrounds themselves," Acevedo said. "We're excited to introduce our young people to the law enforcement profession and look forward to watching them embark on a long and rewarding career serving the people of Aurora."

The program will have its first 20-student cohort in spring of 2024 and another 20-student cohort the following academic year.

In another effort to boost Aurora police ranks, city council last week voted 8-2 to reinstate the city's reserve police force after 18 years without one.

The move, proposed by councilmember Danielle Jurinsky in response to a shortage of officers, will address a need for people with specialized skillsets, such as paramedics, accompanying officers in certain situations, according to council documents.