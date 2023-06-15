Aurora police are investigating a crash that left a 31-year-old motorcyclist dead this week, bringing the number of traffic deaths in Aurora so far this year to 31.

The crash occurred at roughly 3:56 p.m. near Tower Road and Interstate 70 in northeast Aurora on Wednesday.

Police believe an Aurora man was driving his 2012 Yamaha motorcycle north on Tower Road when he was struck and seriously injured by a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. He later died at an area hospital.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, a riding jacket, and driving north on Tower Road behind a semi-truck when he was hit. Police believe the 58-year-old pickup driver was turning onto the I-70 onramp after the semi cleared the intersection and did not see the motorcyclist.

Witnesses did not believe either vehicle was speeding and neither drugs nor alcohol is suspected as contributors in the crash, the Aurora police said.

The police department did not identify either man involved and no charges have been announced. The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man killed. The police department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is still in the process of reconstructing the crash to determine who is at fault, an APD spokesperson said.

"The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative," the spokesman said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.