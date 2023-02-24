An Aurora police officer is under investigation after slamming a handcuffed suspect to the ground while escorting him out of a hospital last August.

The Denver Gazette's news partners 9NEWS obtained video of the Aug. 14 incident, which was reviewed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will decide if the officer should face criminal charges.

In the video, the officer slams the suspect's face into the floor and accuses him of resisting. The suspect denies resisting. His face was bloodied and required medical attention.

The video was not reviewed until mid-January and the officer was reassigned on Feb. 2 to a "non-enforcement capacity, pending the outcomes of the criminal and internal investigations."

Aurora police said the incident and the timeline for handling it has prompted two changes in the department:

- All use of force incidents will be immediately reviewed by the officer's supervisor and by district-level leadership.

- All internal investigations will now take place concurrently with a criminal investigation.

