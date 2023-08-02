Aurora Pride Fest will feature entertainment, food trucks and booths at the Aurora Reservoir from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, organizers said.

The city's 2023 Pride Fest, which is a collaboration between Out Front Foundation, the city of Aurora and community partners, is expecting to see upwards of 8,500 guests this year.

Aurora Reservoir is located at 5800 Powhaton Road.

"The goal of Aurora Pride is to provide safe spaces, educational resources, medical resources, mental health resources, and other resources to Aurora and the front range's LGBTQIA community and highlight LGBTQIA and minority-owned businesses in Aurora," organizer said on the pride website.

How much does parking cost?

Pride attendees can access the event for free by acquiring a ticket online in advance, but they will need to pay for parking. Tickets at the entrance on the day-of are $10.

New this year, attendees can purchase early access tickets, allowing them entry starting at 8 a.m. to set up. Early access includes beachfront parking and costs $20 in advance. Early access tickets purchased at the gate day-of increase to $30.

Parking in the main lot, about a mile from the event area, is $20 in advance or $30 at the gate and includes a shuttle to the beach. The shuttles run every 10 minutes. No large beach toys, canopies or coolers are allowed on the shuttles.

Beachfront parking without early access is $30 in advance and $40 day-of. Beachfront parking is recommended for anyone who wants to bring large canopies, beach toys or coolers.

Sign Up For Free: News Alerts Receive informative alerts and real time news delivered to your inbox. Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Dry Dock Brewing Company is offering a five-drink Beverage Bust wristband for $30, if purchased in advance, or $40 at the event.

What's going on at Aurora Pride Fest?

Swimming at the reservoir is allowed in designated areas and the beach will have booths, food trucks and live entertainment.

Organizers said the event is family-friendly and all of the bars areas will also have non-alcoholic drinks.

What is/is not allowed?

No outside alcohol is allowed into the event, but attendees can bring sealed, non-alcoholic beverages and food.

Glass containers are banned from the event for safety reasons.

Attendees should bring their own beach chairs, canopies, towels and sunscreen. Larger items, such as canopies and coolers, are not allowed on the shuttles.

Gas motors are also prohibited.