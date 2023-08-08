Aurora city council members stood in agreement Monday night on a proposed ordinance to ban the sale of cats and dogs at pet stores, a move that would favor pet rescues and shelters over commercial breeding organizations.

On July 31, several Aurora citizens urged City Council to adopt the ordinance due to concerns about inhumane treatment, sourcing of animals and risks to consumers of purchasing unhealthy pets.

City Council agreed unanimously to move the agenda item regarding the proposed ordinance forward in a study session Monday.

The ordinance, initiated by Aurora licensing manager Trevor Vaughn and sponsored by council members Danielle Jurinsky and Juan Marcano, would prohibit the sale of cats and dogs in the city's pet stores.

"It's going to work hand-in-hand with animal rescues in addition to our own pet shelter," Marcano said. "It will ensure that we don't have puppy mills or kitten mills setting up shop in the city of Aurora in the future."

The ordinance would exclude private breeders and partnerships between pet stores and animal shelters and rescues, still allowing adoption through pet stores.

Evidence from the Humane Society of the United States and a study in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior shows that animals sold through pet stores can be exposed to unhealthy circumstances.

Most animals in retail outlets are suspected to come through commercial breeding operations, sometimes referred to as “puppy mills,” which are accused of sacrificing the health, safety and socialization of pets for increased profit margins, according to the City Council's agenda package.

Karen Martiny, founder of Animal Rescue of the Rockies, said the ordinance is important for both the health and safety of the pets and the wellbeing of their owners.

"Puppy mills" often breed animals with genetic and behavioral issues, Martiny said.

"They've been so overbred and their parents have been treated so poorly that they develop problems later on and the people that buy them end up having to spend a lot of money or they get heartbroken because they lose the pet to illness," Martiny said.

If Aurora adopts the ordinance, it will join other cities across the country, including several in Colorado, with similar ordinances.

In addition to helping prevent animal mistreatment, the ordinance would also encourage animal adoptions from shelters and rescues rather than from commercial breeders, according to the city council agenda package.

As of July 20, regional animal shelters, including those in Aurora, are struggling with lack of space. The proposed ordinance would limit competition between for-profit breeding operations and animal adoptions.

Animal rescue organizations are excited to see ordinances like this one popping up across the country, Martiny said, especially during a time when rescues are seeing a drop in adoptions and shelter intakes surpassing their capacity.

"The shelters are overflowing and we get emails from shelters with these long lists of dogs and cats that need to get out of the shelter to make space because they're just so full," Martiny said. "That's why this ordinance would be very helpful because the fewer pets that come from puppy mills and breeders, the more are going to get adopted from shelters and rescues."

While the ordinance would prevent pet stores from selling dogs and cats in the future, no current businesses would be affected since it is believed no pet stores in Aurora have sold dogs or cats since March 2020, when an Aurora pet store was shuttered for unpaid taxes and cited for mistreatment of their pets.

In March 2020, 44 puppies, 24 mice, nine hamsters and six rabbits were seized from pet store Spiffy Pets, doing business as Pet City, in Town Center at Aurora Mall, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

The animals were seized over an unpaid tax bill of about $86,000.

Many of the puppies needed medical attention for respiratory problems and were treated by the city’s animal shelter, the Dumb Friends League and other partner agencies.

Spiffy Pets had previously been cited for improper care of animals, following a puppy's death in Feb. 2020 from Parvovirus, according to the city of Aurora’s agenda package.

During the seizure, the store was “observed in a filthy state” and many of the puppies were quarantined for health issues.

Due to the property rights of the pet store, the city was not allowed to put the animals up for adoption and instead had to either auction them off or return them to the store’s operator.

The city auctioned the animals, requiring background checks regarding animal abuse for bidders.

The proposed ordinance would prevent similar situations, the agenda item’s sponsors said.