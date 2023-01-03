The Aurora Public Library is no longer charging fines for overdue items, and larger locations will be operating under new hours in the New Year.
A city news release said shifting away from late-fee policies follows a national trend as libraries react to increasing evidence that shows “the accrual of fines limits the use of library services, particularly by patrons with lower household incomes.” A lack of transportation and the proximity of a branch can also lead to late returns.
The library hopes waiving fines will save money and encourage people to use the library again, the release said. Doing away with fees also supports the city council’s goals to reduce the cost of providing city services, which it works toward through the Red Tape Reduction Committee and the Aurora: Here for Business Initiative, the release said.
Books, audiobooks, DVDs/Blu-rays and youth services discovery kits are now fine free, according to the city news release. Laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots will still be subject to late fees and people returning the items are still responsible for any damages or lost items.
Central Library and Tallyn’s Reach Library are also kickstarting new hours in 2023. The branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tallyn’s Reach Library will begin opening on Sundays for the first time in its 20-year history. Central Library opened on Sundays before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Central Library is located at 14949 E. Alameda Parkway. Tallyn’s Reach Library is located at 23911 E. Arapahoe Road.
Aurora Public Library system will also hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new Chambers Plaza Library at 11 a.m. on Jan. 12. The library is at 1551 N. Chambers Road and brings the system’s number of branches back to seven for the first time since 2009, the release said.
“Aurora Public Library is starting 2023 with new ways to make library services more accessible to our community,” Midori Clark, director of Library and Cultural Services, said in the news release. “Modern libraries are about equitable access to information and providing a space for people to flourish, explore and connect; going fine-free and expanding hours are concrete actions we are taking as we reimagine Aurora Public Library to better serve Aurora.”