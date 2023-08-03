Aurora Public Schools kicks off the new school year Saturday with activities, entertainment and lots of free stuff leading up to the first day of school Tuesday.

The district's annual Back to School Kickoff starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until 12:30 p.m. at the Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave.

More than 5,500 free backpacks will be handed out to students along with school supplies, while they last, according to the district.

Students and parents will also have a chance to meet their principal and other school staff.

Fifty of the district's community partners will host a resource fair for parents and low or no-cost immunizations and vaccines will be available. Parents are reminded to bring their child's shot records.

Along with helpful information and resources, the event will be a grand finale of fun, including an interactive hockey experience with the Colorado Avalanche, bounce houses, carnival games and a photo op with Disney princesses.

The event will have free food from the APS Nutrition Services Department and Domino's Pizza.

Here's everything you need to know before the Aurora Public Schools 2023-24 school year starts.

When is the first day of school?

The first day of school for APS students in grades 1-12 will be Aug. 8.

Kindergarten and preschool start Aug. 14.

Official school calendars can be found on the APS website aurorak12.org.

How do I check my student in for the school year?

The APS Online Student Check-In System is for families with students who are already registered in APS who need to check in for the current or upcoming school year.

All students learning in-person, remotely, or using the flex model must be checked in.

APS has check-in instructions on its website.

How do I register a new student?

New student registration can be done online on the APS website.

The registration process requires a parent/guardian photo ID, parent/guardian proof of residence and student information including birth certificate and immunization records.

The online registration will be reviewed and the parent/guardian who registered will get an email with next steps.

Parents will then need to contact their assigned school and set up an enrollment appointment.

When are the 2023-24 school year breaks?

Fall break: Oct. 16 to Oct. 20

Thanksgiving break: Nov. 23 to Nov. 24

Winter break: Dec. 18, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024

Spring break: March 11 to March 15, 2024

Last day of 2023-24 school year: May 23, 2024

How can parents attend APS board meetings?

APS Board of Education Meetings can be attended live in the APS boardroom, 15771 E. 1st Ave. or watched live on the district's website.

Recordings are posted on the Board of Education's webpage.

Public comment opportunities will be held at the second monthly meeting only. Those wishing to make public comment are required to sign up in-person before the scheduled meeting and comments are limited to three minutes.

The next upcoming meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The full calendar of meetings is available on the board's webpage.