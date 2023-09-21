Aurora police say a death that was initially reported as a suicide is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers went to the Sable Ridge neighborhood last Friday around 9 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a suicide in a garage in the 1200 block of South Dillon Way, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman dead with apparent strangulation wounds, but officers thought something about the scene was "suspicious," so they called in homicide detectives and the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office to investigate.

Aurora police said the coroner performed an autopsy on Monday and ruled the woman's death a homicide.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Officer on Thursday declined to release the autopsy report to The Denver Gazette, saying that toxicology reports were still pending and could take three to four weeks.

When asked what led the coroner to determine the death was a homicide and not a suicide as first reported, a spokesperson for the coroner's office declined to answer.

"At the police’s request, I can’t release any details at this time because it could jeopardize the investigation," Lisa Vantine, an administrator with the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office, told The Denver Gazette in an email.

The coroner did not immediately release the name of the 51-year-old woman who died.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.