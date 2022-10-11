City council members in Aurora will now be required to provide fiscal notes, or a cost analysis with potential funding sources identified, with proposals they bring forward for council consideration.
The council gave final approval to the ordinance approving the new rules on Monday. Council voted on the proposal’s second reading alongside a group of bills up for final consideration and without discussion. Upon first reading last month, multiple councilmembers expressed support for the idea.
Councilmembers Alison Coombs and Juan Marcano co-sponsored the bill after they said council developed a pattern of considering proposals without cost estimates. That left the governing body in the dark about the financial impact of some policies it was adopting, they said, and could be a particularly risky practice in eras when the city might be struggling financially.
Mayor Mike Coffman had voiced strong support for the proposal and offered to help Coombs draft the ordinance when it was first introduced during committee meetings. The mayor repeatedly said it was unprofessional for councilmembers to bypass preparing fiscal notes.
During first reading, Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan said she did not believe any councilmembers meant to mislead the public by not preparing fiscal notes, but also that she supported the idea.