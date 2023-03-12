A woman was shot in the 800 block of south Havana Street after she was involved in an argument with another woman.

Police say the argument escalated and both women shot at one another, though only one was hit.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora Police. As of 5:50 p.m. Sunday, police had not arrested the second woman. Police have not yet released any information on either woman.

Aurora Police say they have yet to positively identify her. Their investigation is ongoing and detectives have gone to the scene to assist.

Anyone with information, or those who witnessed the shooting, are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated.