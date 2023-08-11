An Aurora Central High School counselor received Colorado High School Counselor of the Year in a surprise ceremony Tuesday, emphasizing the work the school has done over the past few years to grow their mental health resources for students.

Vicki Helfer, who has been a school counselor at Aurora Central High School for five years, was presented the award by the Colorado School Counselor Association (CSCA), who described Helfer as a "fierce advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion."

Helfer knew she'd been nominated but had no idea she'd won until the ceremony on the first day of school for Aurora Public Schools.

"I knew I was nominated, but I just never thought in a million years that I would win," Helfer said. "My jaw dropped and I couldn't stop smiling. I felt so honored."

Helfer became a school counselor because she had an elementary school counselor who helped her so much that she wanted to help other students in the same way, she said.

On one hand, winning the award reminded Helfer of how far she's come since her first day in education. On the other hand, she recognizes how much room she still has to grow, she said.

"Winning this award means I'm heading in the right direction," Helfer said.

Helfer's job as a counselor encompasses many things, from helping students figure out assignments to supporting them while they work through fears that come with graduation and what's next.

"I am just passionate about meeting students where they're at and that means accepting all of their identities," Helfer said. "I also identify as queer, so I'm extra motivated to show my allegiance to the community."

Outside of her regular counselor duties, Helfer also does advocacy work — such as helping her students get gender-neutral bathrooms and creating programming that provides support to students for whom English is not their first language.

Helfer's impact on her school is part of a larger Aurora Central High School effort to grow mental health services for their students.

Over the past several years, Aurora Central High School has doubled their number of counselors and, earlier this year, was designated a model program school by the American School Counselor Association. The award is given to schools that are committed to delivering counseling programs aligned with their model framework.

Aurora Central High School is the only Aurora public school with the designation, according to APS spokesperson Corey Christiansen.

The high school has two licensed therapists, eight counselors, three social workers and two psychologists, Helfer said.

"A significant portion of our students are refugees or immigrants...and those mental health supports are just so important to help those students be successful and well-regulated so they can really thrive in education environments," Christiansen said.

The Colorado School Counselor Association also awarded a middle, elementary and K-12 school counselor of the year and one of the four will be named Colorado's overall school counselor of the year in October.