Denver police continue to investigate a string of dangerous crimes that occurred over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a stabbing in the 3100 block of South Wolff Street around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a social media post by the Denver Police Department.

Investigators found one victim and transported them to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries are still unknown. The investigation continues.

Officers then responded to a shooting report in the area of 22nd Street and Park Avenue West around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a subsequent social media post.

One victim was found and transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. The investigation continues as officers try to identify a suspect.

Aurora officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Sable Avenue around 2:30 a.m. One person was found shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital.

Three people are detained, according to the post. Two are cooperating with the investigation. Evidence shows that it was an isolated incident, the department said.

No suspect information was provided.

This story is developing.