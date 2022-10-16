Aurora residents now get more time to participate in a survey that could help shape strategies used to recruit Aurora’s next fire chief.
The recruiting firm leading the national search CPS HR Consulting extended the survey deadline until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, city officials announced late last week. It can be found at EngageAurora.org/FireChiefSearch.
The survey first launched Oct. 6. The city issued an Oct. 14 news release announcing the extension but did not say how many people have completed the survey to date. Aurora has “promoted it through a variety of digital platforms,” according to the release.
The search for a new chief began after former Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Fernando Gray announced his retirement from the department in June. But after ending five years with Aurora Fire Rescue, he went on to become the chief of the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department — not retire.
The California-based firm CPS HR Consulting leading the search for Gray’s successor specializes in recruiting for executive-level positions in local government and non-profit agencies. Recruiting candidates will take several weeks, according to the city.
The firm is using community feedback to inform its recruitment efforts, according to the news release. CPS HR is starting its recruitment efforts among firefighter and paramedic professional associations. Formal interviews with semi-finalists and finalists are expected to take place in December or January.
Deputy Chief Allen Robnett continues to serve as the interim chief until the next chief is selected. He has served with Aurora Fire Rescue for 33 years.