As if flight schedules on Labor Day weekend weren't already jampacked enough, an emergency stoppage temporarily grounded all departing flights at Denver International Airport.

All DIA trains, security screening and departures were stopped as of 1:44 p.m. due to a "security issue," the airport said in the social media post.

Operations resumed at 2:11 p.m., airport authorities said.

The Denver Gazette reached out to DIA for a response. They said more information and a statement will be released later.

The airport was already facing a busy weekend. Between Thursday and Tuesday, DIA estimates that 410,000 passengers will travel through security checkpoints at the airport, according to a previous press release.

The estimate is a 6.2% increase from Labor Day weekend in 2022, airport authorities said.

The reasons behind the security issue are still unknown.

This story is developing.