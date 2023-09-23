Police said at 4:37 a.m. that officers were responding to the crash in front of the walking bridge near the hospital and university campuses in the area of East Colfax and Children's Way.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit, and investigators are working to develop a description of the suspect vehicle involved in the crash.

The eastbound lane of Colfax between the crash site and Ursula Street was expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.

