Aurora officials are hosting a groundbreaking event Tuesday for the I-70 Picadilly Interchange Project, with a chance for community members and stakeholders to meet the project team and learn more about it.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Colorado Day, at the intersection of Picadilly Road and East 19th Avenue — with remarks beginning at 10 a.m. and the groundbreaking at 10:30 a.m.

Mayor Mike Coffman and other project partners will talk about how the project will transform connectivity and improve congestion, then attendees will have a chance to meet the project team and learn more after the ceremony.

The project will extend Picadilly Road between Colfax Avenue and Smith Road, linking eight new miles of roadway with an interchange onto I-70 in Aurora.

Part of the project's funding comes from a $25 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project is one of six in the country to get the maximum grant amount.

The interchange will include safety measures including wider lanes and improved lighting.

"As a result, the region will experience a reduction of emissions, freight time and hauling costs," a news release from the city of Aurora said. "By reducing congestion and improving safety, the project will bring an estimated $132 million in vehicle-operating and travel-time savings."

The interchange is expected to be complete by late 2025.