Aurora Public Schools began conducting contract negotiations with Michael Giles after he was named the sole finalist to become the district’s next superintendent.

The Aurora Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously April 27 to select Giles from among three finalists, concluding a four-month search process. Giles is slated to assume the role July 1, once the board approves his contract.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve the Aurora Public Schools community,” Giles said in a news release. “Throughout my day in the district, I had the opportunity to talk with students, staff, families and community members. What is clear is that we have important work ahead of us and each of us brings a strong passion and commitment to serving this community.

He vowed to listen, engage and bring the district together to make APS a “destination school district” where members of the district community can reach their potential.

Giles was considered alongside APS Chief Academic Officer Nia Campbell and Andre Wright, who runs a consulting firm and previously worked in the district. Outgoing Superintendent Rico Munn announced plans to resign at the end of this school year.

Giles comes from the Cherry Creek School District, where he is the assistant superintendent of equity, culture and community engagement. Throughout his career, Giles has worked as a school counselor, dean of students, assistant principal, principal and executive director within CCSD. Before working in education, Giles worked at a juvenile correction center.

During school board interviews, Giles spoke about an appreciation for diversity that was instilled in him during his upbringing. Giles was born in New York City and lived in multiple states as part of a military family. He has lived in Aurora since 1999. He will take over a district with students from 130 countries who speak more than 160 languages.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank the Aurora Public Schools community for your strong engagement throughout the superintendent search process,” Board President Debbie Gerkin said in the release. “Community input and feedback was a critical component in selecting our next leader, and we are thrilled that Mr. Giles embodies many of the leadership traits and competencies that our community identified as priorities.”