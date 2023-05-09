Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman recognized Denver Mayor Michael Hancock with a proclamation during the Aurora City Council’s meeting on Monday, thanking Hancock for his time leading Colorado’s largest city.

Coffman called Hancock an “extraordinary partner” who became a leader among officials in the Denver metro area. The proclamation noted Hancock has served as mayor since 2011, following eight years on the Denver city council. He collaborated with the City of Aurora and the region on issues such as public safety, homelessness, housing, equity and economic development, the proclamation said.

“I just can’t thank you enough for your time in office, and your service to, really all of us,” Coffman said.

Hancock recalled taking a flight shortly after being elected mayor over the metro area, observing he could not see where Denver stopped, and where Aurora began. It’s a key reason collaboration between the two cities is important, he said.

“We have to work together to make sure we erase the boundaries, not fight over things that don’t matter. Because if Aurora rises, Denver rises. If Denver rises, Aurora rises,” Hancock said.

The Denver mayor is winding down three rollercoaster terms marked by two economic downturns, a pandemic, racial justice protests that resulted in lawsuits and settlements, sticking by his controversial urban camping ban and strained community debates about addressing metro area homelessness, among other issues.

A runoff between two mayoral candidates — Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston — vying to become his successor takes place with mail-in, and drop-off ballots being mailed May 15, culminating on election day June 6.