A 10-month-old girl is safe, the Aurora police announced hours after authorities issued an Amber Alert.
"A'myah has been found. She is safe," the police said on Twitter, referring to A’myah Gordon. "The investigation is ongoing, Detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate."
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday afternoon and Aurora police asked the public for assistance in locating the girl.
Today at around 11:40 a.m., officers were called to the Aurora Public Library at 14949 East Alameda Parkway to investigate a parental kidnapping. Alexis Mears, 18-years-old, left the library with her daughter, A’myah Gordon, 10-months-old. https://t.co/uLye4BM3Vv— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 18, 2022
Authorities earlier suggested that Gordon's mother, 18-year-old Alexis Mears, might have something to do with her disappearance. The girl was last seen in the area of the Aurora Public Library at 14949 east Alameda Parkway.
Mears can only see Gordon during scheduled visitations, the police said.
Amber alerts are typically only issued when law enforcement officials believe a child is in danger of serious injury or death, and if they reasonably believe an abduction has occurred.
The alert system has been in place since the 1996 murder of a nine-year-old in Texas.