The National Institutes of Health announced on Monday that they have awarded the University of Colorado Anschutz's research medical campus a $54 million grant over the next seven years.

“This powerful grant will allow the University of Colorado to conduct leading-edge research that can directly impact health and patient care, reduce health disparities across our state and remain poised to respond to public health emergencies of the future,” said University of Colorado President Todd Saliman in a press release.

The grant will go directly toward the Colorado Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute (CCTSI) — located on CU Anschutz campus in Aurora, according to a press release from the school.

CCTSI is a research partnership between CU Anschutz, CU Boulder, CU Denver and Colorado State University. Local hospitals and other organizations are also part of the group, allowing professionals across the state to work together to further biomedical research through clinical research and training efforts.

The grant is directly from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) and is the fourth consecutive time the NIH has awarded the CCTSI a grant since its inception in 2008, according to the release.

CCTSI has brought multiple accomplishments to both the country and state. These include establishing the standard-of-care worldwide for youth with type 2 diabetes, groundbreaking research on COVID-19 treatment and advancing precision medicine treatments for cystic fibrosis, according to the release.

“I am honored to help lead the CCTSI as we prepare to train the next generation of clinicians and scholars who will lead discoveries and solve some of the thorniest problems in human health,” Janine Higgins, PhD, professor of medicine at the CU School of Medicine said. “We are energized and excited to continue this challenging yet critical work.”