One man was killed in Aurora following a significant crash between a sedan and semi-truck Saturday night and Sunday morning. The crash necessitated the closure of all southbound lanes of Interstate 225 near the east Mississippi Avenue exit.

Aurora Police responded to the crash beginning at 10:50 p.m., Saturday, and reported the crash via a tweet just after 11:10 p.m. During their investigation, police learned a Lexus sedan was traveling southbound on I-225 at "a high rate of speed."

In an attempt to pass someone on the right shoulder of the interstate, the driver of the Lexus lost control and drove up a grass embankment on the highway before careening back on to the interstate. His car collided with a semi-truck trailer and was pinned underneath it.

The 58-year-old man driving the Lexus died on scene, according to police. He will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office at a later date. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Southbound I-225 was closed for almost six hours as police conducted their investigation. It reopened just after 5 a.m., Sunday, police said.

This is the 10th traffic related fatality in Aurora this year.