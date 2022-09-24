Denver police confirmed this evening that a suspect shot by Aurora police has died of his injuries.
The incident happened late this afternoon as police were pursuing a suspect on foot near Alameda Avenue and Galena Way. Police believed the suspect was involved in a car theft. Denver acting Police Chief Ron Thomas told reporters the suspect turned toward police with a weapon and at this time investigators believe two officers fired on him.
The suspect was taken to University Hospital in critical condition where he later died.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Denver police, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.
The police department said there remains a large police presence in the area of Alameda Avenue and Galena Way. All of eastbound Alameda is closed at Dayton Street. All of westbound Alameda is closed at Havana Street.
The incident was first announced shortly before 4:24 p.m.
This is a developing story.