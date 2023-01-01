A person trying to cross Interstate 225 in Aurora was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday night.
Aurora Police were notified about the incident just before 10 p.m. When they arrived at northbound I-225 near 6th Avenue, they found a pedestrian lying in the median suffering life threatening injuries.
NEWS RELEASE: Crash on I-225 Leaves One Dead#APDNews— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 1, 2023
While being transported to the hospital, the pedestrian died as a result of those injuries. Aurora Police report this was the 50th traffic related fatality of 2022.
Police closed the highway for several hours as they gathered evidence and conducted an investigation. Through an initial investigation, they learned a GMC sports utility vehicle attempted to avoid the pedestrian but failed.
The driver remained on scene and has been cooperating with the investigation, according to police. The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's office after next of kin have been notified.
The investigation is ongoing and will determine what factors contributed to the crash. If you witnessed the crash or have any information, and you have not already spoken to investigators, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.