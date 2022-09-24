One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting involving Aurora Police Department officers this afternoon. No officers were injured in the incident.
“We are working on gathering details about what led up to the shooting and will release those when possible,” the Aurora Police Department said on Twitter shortly after 5 p.m.
The police department said there remains a large police presence in the area of Alameda Avenue and Galena Way. The Denver Police Department is assisting with the incident. All of eastbound Alameda is closed at Dayton Street. All of westbound Alameda is closed at Havana Street.
The incident was first announced shortly before 4:24 p.m., although few details have been released.
Sgt. Faith Goodrich, a spokesperson for Aurora Police, said there is no further information available at this time.
This is a developing story.