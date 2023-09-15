Aurora police have arrested an 18-year-old man who appeared to purposefully drive into groups of children who were walking to school earlier this week.

Owen Riley Severson was arrested Thursday night for investigation of misdemeanor charges of child abuse, menacing, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m., doorbell video camera caught the man get into a gold Honda Pilot and careen out of Aqua Vista Park toward several groups of children.

In a post on social media platform X, Aurora police said: "One child was crossing the street when the vehicle accelerated towards them, narrowly missing when they ran up onto the sidewalk."

After a quick and detailed response from the public, police located the suspect Wednesday, towed his SUV as evidence after Severson told police the accelerator was sticking.

Severson was arrested at his home in unincorporated Arapahoe County on Thursday and booked into the Aurora Jail.