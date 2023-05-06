A person has been shot in the leg over loud music in Aurora, the city's police department said on Twitter.

The police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of East 14th Avenue.

The shooting occurred at 7:15 a.m., the police said, adding it stemmed from an argument over a vehicle that was playing loud music in the parking lot.

The victim, who was shot in the leg, is being treated at a local hospital.

The police released no other details on the victim.