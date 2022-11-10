A second relative of a man wanted for shooting and killing four people in Aurora has been arrested for allegedly helping the suspect evade police.
Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, was arrested today in Denver by Aurora Police Fugitive Officers. He is the cousin of 21-year-old Joseph Castorena, the quadruple homicide suspect. Castorena remains at-large, the department said on Twitter.
Casillas-Flores was booked in the Aurora jail on charges of accessory to first-degree murder, after the fact. Detectives do not believe he was directly involved in the murders but suspect he helped Castorena avoid arrest. Earlier this month, police arrested Castorena’s 18-year-old brother Juan Castorena on the same charges.
Police say Castorena broke into the home of his former girlfriend on Oct. 30, then shot and killed four people. Those killed were Jesus Serrano, 51; Maria Serrano, 22; Kenneth Green Luque, 20; and Rudolfo Perez, 49. The Serranos and Green were relatives of Castorena’s former partner. Some members of the family had received retraining orders against Castorena days before the attack.